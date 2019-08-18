|
|
Dick Rudy Garcia
Dick Rudy Garcia, 67, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, August
11, 2019. Rudy
was a longtime resident of the
San Jose neighborhood. After
graduating from Albuquerque High in 1971 he enlisted in the Army and served as a supply specialist. He began his career at UNM in 1973 in the equipment room. In 1991, he became head equipment manager for UNM athletics. He retired in 2010 after a 37-year-long career from UNM. Rudy was known for his love of Lobo football and his dedication to it's coaches and student athletes. Rudy met his wife Frances in 1973 and had 3 children, Rudy Jr, Tina and Mark. Rudy and Frances were married for 46 years.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents; sister; 3 brothers; and
son, Rudy Jr. He is survived by his wife, Frances;
daughter, Tina;
and son, Mark; 3 grandsons; 3
granddaughters; 3 daughters- in- law, Jennifer,
Mellia and Nish.
Funeral Services for Rudy
will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Holy Family Parish at 562 Atrisco Dr SW. Rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 11:00 a.m. inside the UNM PIT at 1111 University Blvd SE. Please visit our online guestbook for Dick at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019