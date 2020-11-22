Dick SalzbrennerDickSalzbrenner, 72, went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 16th, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley; three children, Becky and husband Conner, Jeff and wife Christine, and Brad; seven grandchildren, Thomas, Peter, Natalie, Allana, Angela, John, and Aidan; siblings, Joan, Kathy, Sandy, and Bill; and many friends & admirers.Dick was born in Douglas, Arizona on July 25th, 1948. He was the second of five children, and although generally compliant, would occasionally show his willful side by running away from his father around the outside of the house to avoid being disciplined. Dick attended the University of Notre Dame, then received his doctorate in metallurgical engineering at the University of Denver, followed by post-doctoral work at MIT. He met the love of his life, Shirley, while living in Boston, and they were married in 1976. They moved to Albuquerque in 1978 when he began his distinguished career at Sandia National Laboratories, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2008. Dick lived his personal and professional life with the utmost of integrity, and was loved and respected by everyone who was privileged to know and love him. He never did anything halfway, and poured his heart and soul into his family, home, and job. He worked long hours, and received many well-deserved promotions and awards at work. Dick loved his wife, children, and grandchildren deeply, and was happiest when spending time with his family and giving them everything he could. He coached his children's soccer teams, and attended almost every sporting event they ever participated in. He was known far and wide at the soccer fields for his booming voice, and may have gotten a few yellow cards for telling the referees the correct call they missed! He loved to read books aloud to his children and grandchildren, and had the best Eeyore and Goofy voices you'll ever hear. Being active was very important to him, and he loved to bike, hike, and jog. He loved the outdoors, and before he got sick, he wanted to visit every national park in the country. Dick took great pride and joy in improving his home and yard, and spent many happy hours doing home improvement projects. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, Gpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Everything he did, he did to take care of those he loved. He was the best, most selfless man, and he battled Parkinson's courageously until the very end. Losing him is a terrific loss for this world and his family, and he leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured. He will be terribly missed, and we are privileged to call him ours and carry him in our hearts.Due to the pandemic a small family service was held this week. Please view and sign the guest book at