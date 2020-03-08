Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dickey Joe Berry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dickey Joe Berry







Dickey Joe Berry, 74, residing in Albuquerque, NM, passed away January 15, 2020 in his home after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilee Glen Berry, and his two daughters, Robyn Ann Reddit nee Berry and Rachelle Taline Berry, four grand-children and his two sisters, Rebecca Ann Werk nee Berry and Jane Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Pauleen Berry nee Lorton, and his



brother, Danny



Lee Berry.



Dick, born September 23, 1945 in Springfield,



OH, became a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.



The Navy



nurtured his aptitude for electronics, leading to his working with microprocessors - from repairman to engineer to company 'scientist' to inspired leader - with a dozen invention patents to his name. He was also often found in his wood shop crafting beautiful furniture and keepsakes.



Dickey Joe BerryDickey Joe Berry, 74, residing in Albuquerque, NM, passed away January 15, 2020 in his home after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilee Glen Berry, and his two daughters, Robyn Ann Reddit nee Berry and Rachelle Taline Berry, four grand-children and his two sisters, Rebecca Ann Werk nee Berry and Jane Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Pauleen Berry nee Lorton, and hisbrother, DannyLee Berry.Dick, born September 23, 1945 in Springfield,OH, became a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.The Navynurtured his aptitude for electronics, leading to his working with microprocessors - from repairman to engineer to company 'scientist' to inspired leader - with a dozen invention patents to his name. He was also often found in his wood shop crafting beautiful furniture and keepsakes. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close