Dickey Joe Berry
Dickey Joe Berry, 74, residing in Albuquerque, NM, passed away January 15, 2020 in his home after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilee Glen Berry, and his two daughters, Robyn Ann Reddit nee Berry and Rachelle Taline Berry, four grand-children and his two sisters, Rebecca Ann Werk nee Berry and Jane Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Pauleen Berry nee Lorton, and his
brother, Danny
Lee Berry.
Dick, born September 23, 1945 in Springfield,
OH, became a Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.
The Navy
nurtured his aptitude for electronics, leading to his working with microprocessors - from repairman to engineer to company 'scientist' to inspired leader - with a dozen invention patents to his name. He was also often found in his wood shop crafting beautiful furniture and keepsakes.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020