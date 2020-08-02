Dicloria T. Sandoval







Dicloria T.



Sandoval age 91, died peacefully at home in Alamogordo, NM on



July 12, 2020. Our beloved mother was born in Carrizozo, NM to Rafael and Concepcion



Lopez. Because her mother died, Dicloria and her sisters were raised by their grandparents, Melcor and Alejandra Marquez along with their 11 children in Mountainair, NM. Dicloria a graduate of Mountainair High School in 1948, worked at Lawson's Dept. Store until she married her beloved husband Bennie Sandoval May 8, 1954. Bennie and Dicloria resided in Alb., NM until his death May 13, 2018. Dicloria then lived with her daughter Theresa and husband Roberto in Alamogordo.



Mom was known as a loving, generous, and industrious person. An expert seamstress she sewed party dresses, suits, and prom dresses, including my wedding dress. She enjoyed restoring furniture, installing tile, landscape painting, and gardening. Her craft accomplishments include crocheting lacy tablecloths, blankets and baby clothes. She was truly a capable wife. Prov. 31:10



Mom loved her children and being a good wife and mother meant everything to her. She created a warm home environment that instilled love in us. Mom taught us "how" to love, and we learned by example. Her niece Viola who loved to spend every weekend at her Madrina's house, says "they loved me, took care of me and never judged me, they were my safe haven." When mom provided childcare for our neighbor, baby Tori loved her 2nd mama and daddy, and they loved her like she was truly one of their own. She says, "I'm a better person because of her." When Priscilla was born, mom and dad were proud, happy grandparents. Priscilla says, "grandma's example motivates me to be a better person and show more love in everything I do, just like her." Roberto has always said "I've had the best in-laws a man could ask for both were salt of the earth humble people." Mom loved all of us and we all love her so much, we miss her dearly. Rev. 21:4



Dicloria was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Sandoval, son David Sandoval who died in a motorcycle accident in 1997, sister Mabel Otero, her parents, and grandparents. Dicloria is survived by her daughter Theresa Chavez and husband Roberto, her granddaughter Priscilla



Casaus and husband David, her great grandchildren Alex, Victoria and Luke. She is also survived by her sister Mela Anderson, niece Viola Otero Bennett, daughter Tori Montoya and her children Savannah and Brendan Doyle.



A Memorial will take place via Zoom on Saturday



8/08/20 at 11:30am





