Diego "Harpo" Sanchez
Diego "Harpo" Sanchez, 68, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents:Ruben and Laura Sanchez, and sisters: Bennie Sanchez and Linda Griego. Diego is survived by his son, Sean Diego Sanchez (Julie); brothers: Reuben Sanchez (Linda) and Raul Sanchez; sisters: Dinah Martinez (Richard), Lorraine Sanchez, Vivian Stanton (Mike) and Therese "Kutchy" Sanchez; 2 grandchildren: Marina Sanchez and Kylie Sanchez. Diego's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Salazar Mortuary, 400 Third St. SW at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am followed by a Burial at Evangelico Cemetery. Please visit Diego's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 25, 2019