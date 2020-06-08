Dr. Dimitrios A. Pappas
Dr. Dimitrios A. Pappas, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Berwyn, IL on Thursday, December 16, 1937, and moved to Albuquerque in 1948. He graduated from UNM; received his DDS from Marquette University School of Dentistry; and his MSD in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Washington Seattle. He served two years in the US Army Dental Corps.
For 25 years, he was in private dental practice in the San Francisco Bay Area. He returned to Albuquerque in 1992 and worked as the pediatric dentist for Community Dental Services until retiring in 2013. He was a faithful member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, sharing his beautiful voice chanting at weekly liturgy for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Anastasia, and their children, Angela and Ari; as well as his children, Anastasia Fusscas and Evanthia Pappas of California, and Thanasi Pappas (Melinda); grandchildren, Antonis and Veronica Pappas of Minnesota. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Tasia Pappas. He also leaves many other cherished relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the kind and attentive nursing staff of Heritage Hospice who helped him and them find comfort in his last week at home.
A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Father Mario Giannopoulos of Salt Lake City will be officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High St. SE Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for Dimitrios at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.