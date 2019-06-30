Dionicio B. Ortiz
Dionicio B. Ortiz, 88, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born in Silver City, NM on September 29, 1930. Dionicio is survived by his wife, Antonia L. Ortiz, son Eddie (Yvonne) Ortiz, and daughters Rosemary (Neil) Gergen, Norma Ortiz and Bernadette (Carla) Ortiz. He is also survived by his granchildren Chistopher (Rae-Ann) Gergen and Brandi (Kevin) Daniel and five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Ann and Jacob Gergen, Reese, Jett and Emmie Anne Daniel and his brother Arnold (Mary) Ortiz. A Rosary and Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church on July 3, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. He will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook at www.salazarfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019