Dolores A. Church
|
Dolores A. Church, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. A Rosary will be recited Sunday, March 17, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to Holy Ghost Parish "Building Fund" or Holy Ghost School. Please visit our online guestbook for Dolores at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019