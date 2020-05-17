Dolores A. Pietrzak







Dolores Ann Pietrzak passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at her home in Albuquerque, NM, at age 90. Dolores was born on April 18, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, the youngest of 10 children. She married Fred (Fritz) Pietrzak in 1947 and they lived, worked and raised 4 children in Buffalo and Cheektowaga, NY, until 1978 when they moved to Albuquerque, NM to be closer to their grown children and grandchildren. Dolores and Fritz started a new life in NM and opened Washington Speed Wash laundromat, which they operated together until 1989, when they sold the business. Sadly, Fritz passed away in 2005.



Dolores loved everything New Mexico- the sunsets, art, food (always green!) and the balloons. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and feeding the birds, particularly hummingbirds. She loved plants and planting, indoors and outdoors. She leaves behind many beautiful and amazing potted plants and a thriving cactus garden planted by Fritz. She continued to maintain close contact with her siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews around the country over the years, and traveled whenever she could. She and Fritz especially enjoyed cruising and visited Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.



Dolores is survived by her children, Sharon (David), Susan (David), David (Renate), and Sandra (Steve); also her grandchildren, Jonathan, Julia, Dashon, Jeremiah and Joshua. Her grandson Derek passed away in 2006. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Callie, Tyler, Fiona and Natalia. She was the matriarch of our family and her presence will be dearly missed by all, every day.



The family appreciates the care and support provided by Heritage Home Hospice Care in her final weeks.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store