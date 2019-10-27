Dolores Alderette
Dolores Doris Alderette (Armijo) age 86, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Ms. Alderettte is survived by her siblings, Henry Armijo, Jim Armijo, Betty Parra, Connie Chavez and Dorothy Blea.
A visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:20 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:20 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. Jim and Griselda would like to offer a special, Thank You, to Josie Rivera and Sadie Vigil for always being there for Doris.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019