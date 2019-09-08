Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Dolores "Lolita" Melero Algeo



Dolores "Lolita" Melero Algeo, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM after suffering a stroke. Lolita was born in Madrid, Spain on Friday, March 4, 1932, and is survived by her son and daughter: Edmund A. Algeo of Cleveland, Ohio and Beatriz V. Algeo Gronert (Brian) of Albuquerque, NM as well as her granddaughters, Nona Maria Gronert (Madision, WI) and Eve Grace Gronert (Albuquerque).

Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Florida. The family suggests making memorial contributions to the . Please visit the online guestbook for Lolita at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
