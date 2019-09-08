|
Dolores "Lolita" Melero Algeo
Dolores "Lolita" Melero Algeo, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM after suffering a stroke. Lolita was born in Madrid, Spain on Friday, March 4, 1932, and is survived by her son and daughter: Edmund A. Algeo of Cleveland, Ohio and Beatriz V. Algeo Gronert (Brian) of Albuquerque, NM as well as her granddaughters, Nona Maria Gronert (Madision, WI) and Eve Grace Gronert (Albuquerque).
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Florida.
