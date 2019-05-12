Dolores Ann Dumas







Dolores (Dee) Dumas



passed on May 3, 2019 at 93 years old. She was an Albuquerque resident for 45 years.



She was predeceased by husband, Robert and grandsons Damian and Jeff. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Bob and Rebecca Dumas, Cheryl and Pete Anderson, Rick and Starr Dumas,



Patti and Joe Tomei, Greg



Dumas and Carl. Also surviving are grandchildren Chris (Heather), Jeremy



(Nicolette), Stephanie



(Eric), David, Nathan



(Deborah), Candace, Kristy (Mike) and Tracy (John)



as well as 12 great-



grandchildren.



She is survived by her one remaining sibling, her sister, Alma Siecinski,



Spokane Washington.



Dee was happily employed at Pen and Pad Stationary for many years.



In her spare time,Dee enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, playing pinocle and following various sports teams.



A Mass in her honor will be celebrated on May 31st at 9:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



A Celebration of Life and internment with her husband at the Veteran's



National Cemetery in Santa Fe will be planned for a



later date.



