Dolores Inge
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
-We Love You-
Sorry, we were denied the privilege of saying Good-bye.
We will continue to practice the ventures of faith,
kindness, laughter you showed us.
We miss your fudge and pies.
Your loving children, Ron, Tina, Jerry, grandkids,
little one (Honey-Bear), friends from
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Dolores, Thank you for asking me to be apart of your life. Your sister Elena.
We also remember Richard 13 years deceased.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019