Dolores Lovato, 88, of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in her home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral services are to be held Thursday, March 21 at San Jose de los Duranes, with a Visitation starting at 9 a.m., a Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and a Mass to follow at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 22 at 9:45 a.m. to be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dolores at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
