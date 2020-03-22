Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores "Dorie" Marquart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









"Dorie" Dolores Ann Marie Redemann - Marquart passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 90 years old.



She was born to Hilmar and Marie Redemann on October 19, 1929 and was raised in Ripon, Wisconsin with her 7 siblings: Bill Redemann, Robert Redemann, Ida Mae (Betty) Redemann - Kurtz, Bernadette Redemann - Splitt, Theresa (Terrie) Redemann - Ferch, David (Dave) Redemann, and James (Jim) Redemann. Terrie, Dave and Jim are the three surviving siblings.



Dorie had so many fun stories of her life on the farm with her parents and siblings. Some of which were full of mischief with her brother Bob aka her partner in shenanigans. Apparently the two of them were two peas in a pod and even passed away only a month apart. I am sure they are in heaven together having a good time and laughing at all the things they did here on earth.



She married Lloyd Vily Marquart on June 24, 1950. They had five children Wesley Lynn Marquart (1951) twins, Cary William Marquart and Gary Lloyd Marquart (1953), Julie Ann Marquart- Foster (1962) and Michele Louise Marquart- Little (1965) .They were blessed with 11 grandchildren: Rebekah Marquart- Hickey, Damon Marquart, and Donald Marquart of Ripon Wisconsin, Deja Marquart- Gibson and Autumn Marquart -Thorpe of San Antonio, Texas, Amy (Marquart) Hickey- Davis of Lincoln Nebraska, Hardy Eddins Foster and Wesley Vincent Foster of Pasadena, Maryland, Oliver Zieger Warner IV and KeriLynn Nicole Warner of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Daniel Trigg-Little of Bad Kissingen, Germany. She also leaves behind 15 great grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews.



When asked what the happiest times of her life were, Dorie always replied with "Raising my children" She was a dedicated mother who showed her abundant love by worrying way too much. After hearing about the good times with her brother Bob, it explains her tendency to worry. She definitely cherished all of her family and wasn't shy with saying "I love you" or giving a great hug.



After her children were school age, Dolores needed something to fill her days that still involved loving and caring for people so she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Ripon, Wisconsin for a short amount of time but decided babysitting for working moms better suited her. One little boy in particular (Rodney Erdman) of Fairwater, Wisconsin was like a little brother to us because she babysat him from the time, he was a baby until he reached school age. She truly loved him like her own son.



Dorie was also an active member of The Assemblies of God in Ripon and was troop leader to the young ladies programs the Daisies and Missionettes.



She and Lloyd moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1980 where they became members of Evangel Temple Assemblies of God church. Dorie became a teacher's assistant at Evangel Christian Academy for 4 years and later was the Director of Word of Faith Daycare until she retired to help raise her grandchildren. Even after her grandchildren were in school, she continued to babysit numerous children whom lives were enriched with her love and care.



In her spare time Dolores knitted over 200 baby sweaters and donated them to The New Futures school in Albuquerque. A high school for pregnant teenagers that allows them to continue their education and offers free daycare and parental classes.



After the death of her son Cary William Marquart in 1979, Dolores founded the Albuquerque chapter of Compassionate Friends. A bereavement group for those suffering a loss of a child. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Dorie's name at the national Compassionate friends' website



www.compassionatefriends.org



