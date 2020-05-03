Dolores Santillanes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Santillanes



On Friday, April 24, 2020, Dolores Santillanes, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bonifacio Santillanes, her son Lloyd Maldonado and her daughter Linda Barela. Mrs Santillanes is survived by her children, Louie

Maldonado and wife Joyce,

Yolanda Martinez, Loretta Jaramillo and husband

Valentin, Lorraine

Villanueva,

Lucille Martinez and husband Leonard, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Dolores deeply loved her family and her cats. When she wasn't spending time with her grandkids, she was playing bingo with family and friends. Due to the current crisis with COVID-19, the family will be holding a memorial to celebrate the life of

Dolores at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved