Dolores Santillanes







On Friday, April 24, 2020, Dolores Santillanes, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bonifacio Santillanes, her son Lloyd Maldonado and her daughter Linda Barela. Mrs Santillanes is survived by her children, Louie



Maldonado and wife Joyce,



Yolanda Martinez, Loretta Jaramillo and husband



Valentin, Lorraine



Villanueva,



Lucille Martinez and husband Leonard, 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Dolores deeply loved her family and her cats. When she wasn't spending time with her grandkids, she was playing bingo with family and friends. Due to the current crisis with COVID-19, the family will be holding a memorial to celebrate the life of



Dolores at a later date.





