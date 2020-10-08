Dolores Ulibarri







Beloved mother and grandmother Dolores "Dee" Ulibarri passed away on September 10, 2020. She was a woman of great faith who adored her family. Dee is preceded in death by her mother and father Pedro and Canobaia Archuleta.



She is survived by her daughters, Linda Reyes, Doreen Conway, and Elizabeth Buehler, five grand-children and four great-grandchildren.



Please send donations to St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church in lieu of flowers.





