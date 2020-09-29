1/1
Dolores Urvanejo
Today we lay to rest Dolores (Lola) Yolanda Urvanejo. On September 7th she went home to be with her Lord; her best friend/mother, Erlinda; her father, Angelo; her daughter, Linda; her grandson, Matthew; and her brother, Bob. She leaves behind her daughters: Melissa, Deborah, Jennifer and Angela; her sisters and brothers: Angie, Joe, Manuel, Rose, John and Trish. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In her words she, "had a good run" and she did it her way. Life will be less with out her and she will be missed, desperately. Her services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption at 11:00 AM, followed by internment at Mt. Calvary.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
