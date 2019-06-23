Dolores Woody

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Woody.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
2621 Vermont Ave NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dolores Josefina Woody



Dolores (Dolly)

Josephina Woody passed away on June 1, 2019 after various complications at age 89. She is survived

by sons Mark

Woody (spouse

Cecelia) and Clay Woody (spouse

Jody), as well as grandchildren Dhaveed, Brahm and Mauro. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marie (1975), her husband Donald (1989), 10

siblings, and her parents,

Noberto and Otilia

Montoya. Dolly worked as a police dispatcher and

9/11 operator at the Albuquerque

Police Depart-

ment for over 20 years. After her retirement, she

did volunteer

work for Our

Lady of

Annunciation

Parish. Dolly

lived a long and fruitful life. She is already terribly missed by our family. Funeral mass will be held at the Annunciation Catholic Church on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM at 2621 Vermont Ave NE.

Reception and eulogy to

follow at same location.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.