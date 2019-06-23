Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Woody. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 8:30 AM Annunciation Catholic Church 2621 Vermont Ave NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Josefina WoodyDolores (Dolly)Josephina Woody passed away on June 1, 2019 after various complications at age 89. She is survivedby sons MarkWoody (spouseCecelia) and Clay Woody (spouseJody), as well as grandchildren Dhaveed, Brahm and Mauro. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marie (1975), her husband Donald (1989), 10siblings, and her parents,Noberto and OtiliaMontoya. Dolly worked as a police dispatcher and9/11 operator at the AlbuquerquePolice Depart-ment for over 20 years. After her retirement, shedid volunteerwork for OurLady ofAnnunciationParish. Dollylived a long and fruitful life. She is already terribly missed by our family. Funeral mass will be held at the Annunciation Catholic Church on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM at 2621 Vermont Ave NE.Reception and eulogy tofollow at same location. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

