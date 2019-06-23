Dolores Josefina Woody
Dolores (Dolly)
Josephina Woody passed away on June 1, 2019 after various complications at age 89. She is survived
by sons Mark
Woody (spouse
Cecelia) and Clay Woody (spouse
Jody), as well as grandchildren Dhaveed, Brahm and Mauro. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marie (1975), her husband Donald (1989), 10
siblings, and her parents,
Noberto and Otilia
Montoya. Dolly worked as a police dispatcher and
9/11 operator at the Albuquerque
Police Depart-
ment for over 20 years. After her retirement, she
did volunteer
work for Our
Lady of
Annunciation
Parish. Dolly
lived a long and fruitful life. She is already terribly missed by our family. Funeral mass will be held at the Annunciation Catholic Church on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM at 2621 Vermont Ave NE.
Reception and eulogy to
follow at same location.
