Dominic A. Lucero
Dominic A. Lucero, loving son, dad, brother, uncle,
nephew and cousin. He was born November 29th, 1979.
Dominic passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 15th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Fidel M., his auntie Patricia, and cousins Felipe and Ralph. Dominic is survived by his mom Theresa, his children, Damion and Charlotte. One brother, and two sisters, and nieces, as well as many other family and friends who loved and will miss him dearly.
In Celebration of Dominics Life, Services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 3rd, 2019 at West Mesa Christian Church 8821 Golf Course Rd NW 87114.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2019