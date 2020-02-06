Dominic Adrian Hernandez
Dominic Adrian Hernandez, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM. Born on Wednesday, October 26, 1994, was taken to soon at the age of 25 on Friday, January 31, 2020 A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 â€" 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH- University. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University with a reception to follow at 7001 Bluewater NW, 87121. Please visit our online guestbook for Dominic to read his full obituary at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020