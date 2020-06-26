Dominic Archuleta

Dominic Xavier Archuleta
Dominic Xavier Archuleta formally of Hugoton, KS, age 43, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.
Dominic was born August 8, 1976 to Freddie and Anna (Martinez) Archuleta in Liberal, KS. He graduated from Hugoton High School in 1995 and worked at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque from 2002 until 2014. Dominic made his home in Albuquerque, NM from 1997 until his passing. He was an avid collector of antiques "his treasures" and a Master of Display.
He is survived by his parents, his sister Elke Murphy and her husband Bobby, his nephew Zachary Murphy, and numerous, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the to the current situation there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in Dominic's name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.