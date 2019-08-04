Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic Griego. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dominic Griego







Our lord called Dominic on November 16, 2018. He was born on September 23,



1992 in Albuquerque, NM to Heather Riehm and Michael Cappuccilli. He graduated



from Sandia



High School in



Albuquerque, NM and attended schools in Minneapolis and Albuquerque in his primary education. Dominic truly lived life to the fullest because he was gifted with the ability to make friends quickly wherever he was and made them fill cared for and safe. Dominic wore his heart on his sleeve and always gave the shirt off his back for friends, family and strangers. His travels took him to Washington, California, Arizona and many other



places. His last move was to New Jersey where he worked. He was planning to come back to Albuquerque where he was born and had



many relatives.



He is surveyed by his mother



Heather Riehm



and step father Michael Riehm, his grandparents Alex and Veronica, two brothers, Isaac Cappuccilli and Brody



Riehm, his aunt Stephanie Cordrey and uncle Greg Cordrey, cousin Skyler Cordrey, uncle



Ryan Griego and aunt Henna Griego. He also is survived by his father Michael Cappuccilli, grandmother Carol Cappuccilli, aunt Gina Wagley and two uncles Jeff and Nicholas Cappuccilli.



To further honor Dominic, a Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Aunnciation Parish on Friday, August 9th begining with a rosery at 8 a.m., mass at 8:30, and reception to follow at 10 a.m.



