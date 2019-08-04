Dominic Griego
Our lord called Dominic on November 16, 2018. He was born on September 23,
1992 in Albuquerque, NM to Heather Riehm and Michael Cappuccilli. He graduated
from Sandia
High School in
Albuquerque, NM and attended schools in Minneapolis and Albuquerque in his primary education. Dominic truly lived life to the fullest because he was gifted with the ability to make friends quickly wherever he was and made them fill cared for and safe. Dominic wore his heart on his sleeve and always gave the shirt off his back for friends, family and strangers. His travels took him to Washington, California, Arizona and many other
places. His last move was to New Jersey where he worked. He was planning to come back to Albuquerque where he was born and had
many relatives.
He is surveyed by his mother
Heather Riehm
and step father Michael Riehm, his grandparents Alex and Veronica, two brothers, Isaac Cappuccilli and Brody
Riehm, his aunt Stephanie Cordrey and uncle Greg Cordrey, cousin Skyler Cordrey, uncle
Ryan Griego and aunt Henna Griego. He also is survived by his father Michael Cappuccilli, grandmother Carol Cappuccilli, aunt Gina Wagley and two uncles Jeff and Nicholas Cappuccilli.
To further honor Dominic, a Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Aunnciation Parish on Friday, August 9th begining with a rosery at 8 a.m., mass at 8:30, and reception to follow at 10 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019