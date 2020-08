Dominic J. Neal











12/21/89 - 08/08/14



Dominic we miss your loving heart and beautiful smile that would light up a room. After six years it still hurts like the first day you left us and God carried you home!



You will forever be in our hearts. We love and miss you!



Mom, Grama Lila, Aunt Jean, Aunt Patsy, Roberta, DJ, Gabby, Johnnie, Mya, Alicia and The Gurule Family





