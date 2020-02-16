Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Saint John the XXIII Catholic Community 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint John the XXIII Catholic Community 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE View Map Interment Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Don Charles Becker







Don Charles Becker, age 75, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. He was a kind, generous and gentle man with a great sense of humor. Don was born June 23, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY. At age 10, his family moved to Gorham, NH, near Mt. Washington & the Canadian border. He graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1962 and attended St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH. Don joined the Air Force, trained to be a psychiatric nurse, volunteered for Vietnam, but was needed at Andrews Air Base near Washington, DC. In 1970, leaving the Air Force as a sergeant (E-6), he moved to San Diego CA area, relocating his aging parents nearby. Don studied computer system program analysis and was hired by Ross Perot's company EDS, working in North Dallas, Phoenix and San Francisco until 1989. He moved to Albuquerque to work at BCBS and in 1993 became a licensed Real Estate Broker to partner with his wife.



Don is survived by wife Diane Lares Becker, son David Bryan Becker, daughter-in-law Nicole Becker, grandsons Tyler and Nicholas Becker, granddaughter Ashley Young and husband Ryan Young, as well as great-grandsons Braydon, Ryder and Trevor.



On Monday, Feb. 24th, Rosary will be 10:30am, Mass 11am, reception following at Saint John the XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE, 87111. Interment of ashes Monday, April 20, 2020 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Obituary also at



