Donnie "Don" E. Gibson







Don Gibson died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the son of Robert E. Gibson and Edith Greer Gibson, born on Friday, February 7, 1937.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Gibson; three children, Teri Tate (Mark), Toni Morales (Mark), and Tracy Gibson (Patricia); five grandchildren, Mark B. Morales, Jessica Romeo, Garrett Tate, Justin Baker, and Elliot Gibson; two great-grandchildren, Alex Barajas and Liliana Morales; and step-grandchildren and Greats. Don had one sister, Elizabeth Smith.



Don was in construction since a teenager while attending Highland High School, graduating in 1955, marrying in June 1956. Don lived his life as a friendly, loving, and versatile man. He was an elder at University Church of Christ, on the board of the ACCH for many years, served on the Taylor Foundation and he was a part of Jerry's Breakfast Gang. His loved "Happy" will be grieving also.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home, 5700 Winter Haven Rd, NM 87120. Please visit the online guestbook for Don at



