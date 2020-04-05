Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don I. Wortman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After 92 years of a life well-lived, our beloved Don Irvin Wortman died March 27, 2020, of natural causes. In 1950, Don married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Schroeder, whom he had known since they first met in the crib. The two of them grew up together in the small town of Lakota, Iowa. Don was the salutatorian of his high school class â€¦ of 11 students. Of course, Dorothy was the valedictorian! Don felt that the most notable achievement of his life was his 69 years of marriage to Dorothy. Most of their adult life was lived in the Washington, DC area. Upon retiring in 1995, they moved to Albuquerque.



Don's personality was infectious, sparkling. He saw the good in everyone, and he loved without judgment. Blessed with this love of humanity and with the qualities of compassion, integrity, and tremendous vitality, he lived his entire life in devoted service to his country and to his family & friends.



Upon graduation from high school, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a base athletics sergeant in Hokkaido, Japan as part of the U.S. occupation of that country. Using the GI Bill, he received his BA from Macalester College and his Master of Public Administration from the Univ. of Minnesota.



Don went on to serve his country as a federal government administrator, working 27 years in senior-level executive positions in a variety of federal government agencies. He was the epitome of a public servant: someone who deeply cares about the welfare of people and who strives to ensure that government works for the public good, in an efficient, impartial, and just manner.



Don's leadership of various federal programs and agencies helped improve the lives of millions of people throughout the U.S. From 1965-71, he worked at the Office of Economic Opportunity



(the federal



anti-poverty program), where



he helped launch Head Start, Upward Bound, and the Community Action Program. In 1975-76, he played a major role in resettling 60,000 Vietnamese refugees in the U.S. For this, President Gerald Ford recognized Don for "his meritorious service in the resettlement of Indochinese Refugees in the United States." Don's career culminated in a one-year appointment from 1977-78 as the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, where he was in charge of 90,000 employees. He ended his career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he was Deputy Director for Administration. Over time, Don gained a reputation as one of the federal government's foremost "troubleshooters" â€" an executive who could quickly take charge of a fledgling or troubled federal agency, overhaul it, restore employee morale, and mobilize the staff to tackle emerging problems and implement new policies. For more information about Don's career, see



his Wikipedia bio at:



"en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_I._Wortman".



Don is survived by: his wife Dorothy; son Kirk; son Eric & his wife, Heather; son Greg & his lifetime partner, Kathleen Costello; and 2 grandsons & their fiances, Kyle Wortman & Carly Gonzalez, Ryan Wortman & Adelle Anderson. Don was the younger son of Olga Amundson & Irvin Wortman. His older brother, John, died in 1998 in Germany, which is where John's wife, Eva, and their 3 sons & families reside.



Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. When it is permitted, we will have a military honors funeral service at the National Cemetery, and we will also have a Celebration of Life service for Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .



