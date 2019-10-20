Don Lovato
Don Lovato, age 96, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cuba, NM and was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Don's 97th birthday on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. also at the Church. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019