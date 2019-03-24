Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don P. Schlegel. View Sign

Don P. Schlegel







A man who



embraced life to the fullest as an



architect, professor, husband and father, Donald



Paul Schlegel



passed away February 10, 2019, at his Albuquerque home after more than 92 years of a life well lived.



Don was a



transformative figure in the University of New Mexico's architecture program and the state's architecture community as a whole, and he leaves behind many who love and admire him. But he did not leave with any regrets after a lifetime filled with professional accomplishment and a deep appreciation of the bonds of family and close friends.



Born in Bethlehem, Pa., on November 12, 1926, Don grew up in Allentown with proud Pennsylvania German roots and a loving mother, Helen. Drafted in 1945, he served two years in the Army in the Philippines and Guam before completing his studies at the University of Cincinnati, where he began his lifelong devotion to architecture. Don earned his master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and after a brief stint in Kansas, he headed farther west. Once he saw the Sandia Mountains at sunset, he had found a home.



Don took a position at the University of New Mexico in 1954, and a 40-year career as a professor, chairman and dean of architecture at UNM began. He was instrumental in the university establishing its School of Architecture and Planning, and he mentored hundreds of potential architects with a brutally frank style that demanded respect for the craft and guided the very brightest to become great. Don also established a practice, designing custom homes such as the award-winning Robb



House and, especially later in life, fire stations and churches. Don loved architecture â€" one of his most cherished possessions was a photograph of him



with Frank Lloyd Wright. The combination of being an architect and a professor was his life's work, and he was honored by many organizations for



his career of service, including



the American Institute of Architects and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture. Still, he managed to maintain a life that was truly grounded in a deep love of family. Don had three children with wife of 20 years, Jean, and later adopted the son and helped support two other children of Jackie, his wife of 38 years until her death in 2008. Don was always a wonderful father to all of his children, supportive in every way and a friend to the end. Don traveled abroad extensively with family or on business, and he loved camping and fishing in New Mexico, sketching while traveling, studying German, and attending sporting events like UNM men's and women's basketball and Isotopes baseball.



Don was laid to rest at Vista Verde Memorial Park in a private ceremony in February. A public memorial is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Albuquerque.



Don P. Schlegel is survived by his daughters Robyn (John) and Marny (Ralph), of Albuquerque, and sons Kip (Whitney), of Bloomington, Ind., and John (Jill), of Monte Rio, Calif.; granddaughters Keri, Paul, Corey, Amina, Bree, Jonathan, Miranda and Sarah, and their children; friend Tina Reames; friend and caretaker Michael Padilla; and many others who love him.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Prof. Don and Jackie Schlegel Graduate Award at the University of New Mexico School of



Architecture and Planning.



