Lieutenant Colonel Don R. Fisher, EdD







Don Ray Fisher died peacefully at North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque on June 24, 2019. He was born in Wichita Falls, TX, on October 8, 1936, to Ethel Ray Varnell and Arthur "Doc" Fisher. After graduation from Texas A&M University and commissioning in the US Army, Don married Virginia Lee (Ginny) Cowey in Wichita Falls.



During his army career, Don saw duty in Germany, in several states, and in Viet Nam where he was awarded two Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars for meritorious service and for Valor. While stationed at Sandia Base after his first tour of duty in Viet Nam, he earned his Master's degree from UNM, fell in love with New Mexico, and swore to return some day. After retiring from the army, he completed his doctorate at Texas Tech University and returned to New Mexico as promised.



In his second career, Don's belief in the value of education, showed in the positions he held: principal of a private high school, director of education programs at a prison, history faculty at TVI, volunteer instructor for Life Long Learning.



Don was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, his brother and a son-in-law. He is survived by his wife; by three daughters, Lynn Fisher and son-in law Chuck Hempill, Anne Fisher Kelso, Ellen Fisher and son-in law Todd Wikelski; by four grandchildren, by eight great-grandchildren; as well as by several nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m., with reception following at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Menaul Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 2:15 p.m.



The family suggests that those who wish to make a contribution in Don's memory consider the , 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Don at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019

