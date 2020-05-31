Don Richard Beck







Don Richard Beck of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed peacefully on MAY 19TH, succumbing to the illness he battled for many years. His loving wife Nola was at his side at the end.



Don was born June 9th, 1934 in Galion, Ohio. As a young man, Don was an active Boy Scout, earning Eagle Scout. Boy Scouts remained a lifelong passion that he shared with his sons and grandsons. Don was a Scoutmaster to dozens of young men whom he taught leadership, ethics, citizenship, and outdoor skills, many that became Eagle Scouts themselves.



Don attended the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1957 with a Masters degree in education. Upon graduation, he took a job in Columbus, Indiana as a mechanical drawing teacher. In 1958 he married his first wife Barbara (whom he met in College). Shortly after, Don and Barbara moved the family to Cincinnati Ohio, to continue his career in vocational education



The Becks relocated to New Mexico in 1971. Don worked for the State of New Mexico, where he eventually retired in 1997. Don served the people of New Mexico working for the Department of Vocational Education and Directed the Highway Department Training Academy in Roswell.



In 1998 Barbara joined the angels, and in 2001 Don married the last love of his life Nola.



In retirement, Don and Nola had many adventures, traveling all over the US visiting family, sharing Don's passion for Civil War history, and Nola's love of quilting.



Don will be remembered as a kind and generous soul, always willing to help, "one of the good ones". Don also will be remembers as being the life of any party, someone who always had a joke, always bringing a smile to those around him.



Don is survived by his wife Nola, 3 children (Fred, Chris, and Michael), 20 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.





