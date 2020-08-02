Dona Eileen Carter







Dona Eileen Carter left this world in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born to Doris and Donald Hanlin on February 27, 1949 in Galesburg, Ill. Dona was preceded in death by her daughter Vicki Ann Carter, her mom, Doris Hanlin and her dad, Donald Hanlin. She is survived by her step-daughter Stephanie Carter, 4 sisters, Eva Manley, Dottie Colbert, Connie Coy, Bonnie Hanlin and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a 1967 graduate of Sandia High School. She retired from AT & T after 30 plus years of service. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Epilepsy Foundation. Preparations are being made by Noblin Funeral Home. Due to COVID a memorial service will be held at a later date.





