Dona Jean Miller, 62, resident of Santa Fe, NM and formerly of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on January 2, 2020. Dona was born in Chicago, IL to William Lee Chigarosand Jacqueline Sassone. She was preceded in death by David Alan, beloved son; Gail Marie, sister; and William Lee, father. She is survived by William (Billy) Adams, husband; Jackie Turnbull (Richard), mother;



Kathleen (Katie) Axe (Scott), sister; Scott Turnbull (Marea), brother; Deborah Falkenhan, Aunt; Antoinette Lehy, cousin; Nieces Jackie, Samantha, and Danielle; great-nieces Serenity and Valentina; nephews William, Marc Philip, Jonathan, and Liam. Special loved friends Mark Alan Miller, Venus (Jake and Lauren), Paul and family,



Carolyn, and



Maureen.



Dona was the most beautiful, inspirational, loving person. She was, and still is, a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and sister. She loved nature and animals, the ocean, the mountains, flowers, rocks and things. Her health was the enemy that she fought so hard for, but which beat her in the end. She had so many gifts that she shared with the ones she sincerely loved and wanted to help, but her best gift was her smile and her love of her family.



Private services only. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Lupus Research Foundation at



