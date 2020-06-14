Donald BestAt 5:30 am on Saturday morning Don was escorted to Heaven by his daughter, Chris Best. We believe that Chris wanted to celebrate Father's Day with her father and our Dear Lord and Savior. Alice was by his side as she has been for 65 years. He passed quietly and now rejoices in our Lord's arms.Don was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1935 and moved to Albuquerque as a teenager. He attended St. Mary's school and then served four years in the Navy. Don was a mechanic on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. After the Navy he opened Best Automotive and had a successful business for 47 years before he retired and sold the business in 2005. He took up wood working in his retirement where he became a true artist and craftsman in wood turning. Don was awarded first place in a national competition by the Veterans Association for the exquisite vessels he designed and created.He is survived by his wife Alice Best, son Donald Best and daughter Cindy Beall. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Chris Best, who passed away in January, 2015. He also leaves three grandchildren, Brittany Beall, Clinton Beall and Donovan Best. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Alice Tyler, Olivia Beall and Logan Beall. He was a true family man and took his greatest pleasures with his family and loved ones.Please visit our online guestbook for Don at