Donald C. Schutte
Donald Clifford Schutte, retired District Court Judge, former Assistant Deputy District Attorney, and private practice lawyer, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours of February 25, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Earl Christian Schutte and Cora Irene Schutte. Don received his B.A. from Bowling Green State University and his J.D. from the University of Akron before moving to New Mexico and settling in Albuquerque, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas.
Don was a role model, guiding light, and loving father to his children, as well as an active member in his communities and with the organizations to which he belonged.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl Schutte and Cora Schutte; and his brother, Kenneth Schutte. He is survived by his loving partner, Ruth Nelson; his children, Christopher Michael Schutte, Ashley Nichole Schutte, and J. Tyler Schutte (Jayme Abeyta); and his seven grandchildren, Viktorya Schutte, Jaylen Schutte, Julian Schutte, Haylie Adams, Connor Adams, Adelynne Ambrose and Questin Martinez.
The family has created a memorial scholarship fund for Don at the New Mexico Paint Horse Club. Donations may be made (check or money order only accepted at this time) to New Mexico Paint Horse Club and mailed to NMPHC Treasurer, PO Box 908, Belen, NM 87002. Please include "Don Schutte Scholarship Fund" in the memo line.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2020