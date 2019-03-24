Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald C. Templeton. View Sign

Donald Charles Templeton, aged 59, passed away with his wife and family at his side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a brave battle with brain cancer. His parents were Beverly Barrett and Robert Templeton, both deceased. He grew up in Williamsville, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, and attended Williamsville North High School. He went on to graduate from Hobart College, New York. In 1981, Don moved to Albuquerque where his sisters resided and worked in several sales job. He met his wife, Suzanne, thirty years ago when they both worked in advertising sales. He built and owned a long standing and successful business of 28 years, Templeton Marketing Services. His wife and son, Donny, continue to run the business and his legacy.



In childhood, Don developed an intense passion for sports with a keen love for golf, hockey, and skiing, and continued to play on a local hockey team as an adult. He invested his time helping kids and volunteered as a youth hockey coach for almost 20 years, and as a youth bible study teacher at BSF and his church.



A true native Buffalonian, Don remained loyal to his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills. He groomed his children and large crew of Albuquerque nieces and nephews to be ardent fans as well. Every football season, they gathered together to hope and cheer for the Bills. He also passed his love for sports onto his two children, Don and Adrienne, who both play hockey and ski.



Family was an integral element to Don's life. He loved spending time with his wife of 29 years, his children and his extended kin of siblings, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He often included them on vacations or invited them to sporting events. He especially lit up around his little granddaughters, known as "Papa Don", laughing at their antics. Don was a master at hosting many parties and reveled to share his corny jokes. He generously opened his home and life to a great mix of family and friends who now remember him as "the nicest guy."



Don was committed to his Christian faith and love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. His strong belief and love of his God carried him through his final days.



He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne, his son, Donny and daughter, Adrienne O'Loughlin with her husband, Mike of Gunnison Colorado, granddaughters, Teagan Rose, and Avery Anne. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Lopez and husband Floyd, Jane Maynard and husband Mark all from Albuquerque, brother Robert Templeton and wife Victoria from Massachusetts, mother in law, Mary Lee Kaufmann of Albuquerque, step brothers, David Nichols from Connecticut, and Jim Nichols with wife Louise of Texas.



Memorial services will be held 10 am Friday, March 29 at Hope NE Heights Church, located at 4710 Juan Tabo NE; lunch reception immediately following.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

