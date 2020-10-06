1/1
Donald Evans Jr.
{ "" }
Donald Evans Jr.



Donald Evans Jr., age 77, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Don was born on February 26, 1943, in Salt Lake City, UT to Donald Evans Sr. and Rhoda Evans.

Don drove over a million miles as an over the road truck driver for Consolidated Freightways before his retirement from Yellow Freight in 2007. Don was a hobby pilot, his favorite plane to fly was the Cessna 310.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Evans of Albuquerque; his daughter, Cherise Mutchler and husband, Zack; brother, Laren Evans; sisters, Jean Whittington and Chris Garland; and grand-children, Della and Waylon Mutchler.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
