Donald Goodrich

Donald William Goodrich
Donald William Goodrich, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020, at home. Don came to Albuquerque as a small child, where his parents settled on the west side of Albuquerque. Don mourned the passing of his father in 1995, his wife in 2005, his mother in 2009, his mother-in-law in 2013, and his only sister in 2019. But he was not without company in these later years as Don and Marilyn leave two children, Christopher Michael Goodrich, with wife Janice (with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren), and Diana Jean Goodrich with husband JB, who operate the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Washington state. In 2018 his health required that he move in with Christopher where he lived out the rest of his life. He is survived also by his brother-in-law, Russell Lenth (Iowa City) and wife Jane DeWitt, and his sister-in-law, Martha Wills
(San Antonio) and partner Walter Stiles.
A more in depth bio can be found at www.findagrave.com/memorial/212161906/
donald-william-goodrich
The family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts,
please make a donation through www.nationalparks.org/support
.