Donald Henson
Donald Dean Henson



Donald Henson, age 84, passed away September 21, 2020. He began his federal service when he entered the Air Force on 20 January 1954. Upon completion of Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas he moved to Lowry Air Force Base, Colorado to attend aircraft mechanic school. In April 1954, he was assigned to Taegu, Korea, where he served until August 1955. He was then reassigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota and then to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida where he served until his discharge in October 1957.

He returned to his home in Colorado and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. In October 1961, he became a technician with the Colorado Air National Guard where he served until he was recalled to active duty in February 1966. He served on numerous assignments including Travis Air Force Base, CA, Viet Nam, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, and Kunsan, Korea. His final military assignment was Kirtland Air force Base, where he served until his retirement in August 1982.

In 1983, he joined the civil service work force as a Military Personnel Systems Manager where he has served until his retirement on 2 July 2004.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Joan Harper Henson; sons, Wesley, Daren and Kevin; and 6 grandchildren.

Services will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Daniels Family Funeral Services - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
10:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
