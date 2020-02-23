Donald J. Brady
Donald J. Brady passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia; four daughters, Cheri Qualls, Terri Braden, Christy Sanders and Vicky Scoby; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Don was an electrician by trade. He enjoyed many hobbies including raising Miniature Schnauzers, hunting, fishing, gardening, cruising and he enjoyed Native American art.
Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Los Altos Christian Church, 11900 Haines Ave NE, 87112. It is requested in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Los Altos Christian Church. Please visit our online guestbook for Don at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020