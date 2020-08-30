Donald Jelinek











Donald Allen Jelinek passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home in Albuquerque, NM on July 29, 2020. Don was born in Odell, NE and attended college at



Kansas State and the University of New Mexico. He was



preceded in death by his wife Darlene. Don served in the



U.S. Navy and continued his work for the country as an Electrical Engineer for Sandia Laboratory for more than 40 years. Don enjoyed traveling throughout the world and creative problem solving. Beloved father, he is



survived by his three sons and four grandchildren.





