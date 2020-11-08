1/1
Donald Mantay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald William Mantay



Donald William Mantay, age 83, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Edgewood, New Mexico. He was the husband of the late Charlene Mantay. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Herman E. and Emma N. Mantay. Donald was the father of David, Jonathan, Jennifer and James Mantay. He attended Valparaiso University in Indiana receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master's Degree from George Washington University in Engineering Administration and Master's Degree in Environmental Health Engineering from the University of Maryland. He also graduated from the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) at the University of Virginia. Donald had a long and distinguished career as a Commissioned Officer with the United States Public Health Services retiring at the rank of Captain (06) in 1989. He served as a Certified Safety Professional.

He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and School in Albuquerque. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and hiking and was active in Toy Train Operators Society and the local model train club. He will be remembered as a principled man of strong faith, a family man who lived every moment to its fullest, a Veteran who love this country, and a generous man who donated freely his time and talents to make life better for those around him.

He is survived by his sons David and wife Sarah, Jonathan and wife Shannon, James and wife Penelope and daughter Jennifer and husband Samuel. Grandchildren include Stacey, Brian, little David, Morgan, Kyle, Jake, Logan, little James, and Jackson. Great-grandchildren include Brooklyn. Donald was preceded in death by wife Charlene Mantay on September 11, 2020 and by his parents and sister Jeanne Rexrode.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 at the Valley View Christian Church in Edgewood, New Mexico. Donald will be interned at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crimora, Virginia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Hanlon Mortuary - Moriarty
807 Central Avenue
Moriarty, NM 87035
(505) 832-6130
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved