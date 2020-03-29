Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McGuire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don McGuire passed away on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 in Little Elm, Texas. Don was born on December 1st, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Don graduated from Sandia High School in 1967. He was proud to be a Matador, where he began his love of journalism and sports. He attended the University of Oklahoma, majoring in Journalism and graduating in 1971.



Don returned to Albuquerque to be the Assistant Sports Information Director (SID) at the University of New Mexico from 1973-1975 and then became the SID until 1978. During that time, he was also the voice of the Lobos. He made many friends during that time that are friends to this day. He truly loved his hometown and during his travels all over the world, he still kept up with Lobo sports.



He is survived by his wife, Donna, his three sons, Brian, Jeff, and Cody, his daughter-in-law Katie, and his beloved grandchildren, Landen and Cameryn. A service will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please reach out to Donna at



[email protected]



