Donald Morgan
1950 - 2020
Donald Leon Morgan



Donald Leon Morgan, age 70, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at UNM Hospital. Don was born to Harry and Georgina Morgan in Albuquerque on Sunday, February 26, 1950. A lifelong resident of the city, he was a graduate of Del Norte High School, and made his career as an electronics technician at GTE Lenkurt and Siemens.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harvey Morgan. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Lynette Morgan, of Ava, MO; his sister, Frances Morgan, of Albuquerque; his nephew, David Morgan, of Raton, NM; and his niece, Elizabeth Crawford and husband Chris of Presque Isle, ME. He is also survived by his beloved friends, Bill Powers and Gloria Silva and her family.

Don loved the mountains and wild spaces of New Mexico and spent some of his happiest days traveling and enjoying nature in his truck and camper. Following cremation, he will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park. No services are planned - please remember Don amidst the beauty of nature.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at InnovAge PACE for their kind care of Don for these past few years. Please visit our online guest book for Donald at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
