Donald O. Cram



Donald Owen

Cram, 69, died in his sleep in Rio Rancho on February 16, 2019 having lost his battle with congestive

heart failure.

Don was born

July 31, 1949 in Los Angeles. Don was a retired

Episcopal priest and math and sciences teacher in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Don took pleasure in writing fantasy novels upon retirement.

In 1987 Don was mistakenly informed he won 1987's Nobel Prize in chemistry. A media storm ensued on the funny story, and Don was on the Tonight Show. It's fun YouTube viewing.

A memorial service will be held for family in Sedona, AZ. Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Lawton),

son Jonathan

(Kristin) and

children Julia

and Charlie,

daughter

Deborah

Nardozzi (Mark)

and children

Maxwell and

Natalia, daughter Anna Cummings

(Paul) and

children Jacob, Lorelei and Mia, son Michael, plus

brothers Layne, David and Marc.

Donations may be made to the Don Cram Memorial Fund at any Nusenda Credit Union in NM, or through the Go Fund Me account online.

Don will be remembered as always kind, always

helpful, always loving.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
