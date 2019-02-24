Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald O. Cram. View Sign

Donald O. CramDonald OwenCram, 69, died in his sleep in Rio Rancho on February 16, 2019 having lost his battle with congestiveheart failure.Don was bornJuly 31, 1949 in Los Angeles. Don was a retiredEpiscopal priest and math and sciences teacher in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Don took pleasure in writing fantasy novels upon retirement.In 1987 Don was mistakenly informed he won 1987's Nobel Prize in chemistry. A media storm ensued on the funny story, and Don was on the Tonight Show. It's fun YouTube viewing.A memorial service will be held for family in Sedona, AZ. Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Lawton),son Jonathan(Kristin) andchildren Juliaand Charlie,daughterDeborahNardozzi (Mark)and childrenMaxwell andNatalia, daughter Anna Cummings(Paul) andchildren Jacob, Lorelei and Mia, son Michael, plusbrothers Layne, David and Marc.Donations may be made to the Don Cram Memorial Fund at any Nusenda Credit Union in NM, or through the Go Fund Me account online.Don will be remembered as always kind, alwayshelpful, always loving.

