Donald Ray Williams, 78, a resident of Albuquerque was born on Tuesday, July 9, 1940 in Albuquerque, NM passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Paula R. Brockway MacKay-Williams; his parents, Carl R. Williams and Charlene E. Williams; and sister, Delores J. Broshious. Daughter, Susan Davis and her husband, Bruce; and Steven Williams and his wife, Barbara; along with five grandchildren survive him. Don was a career Air Force Master Sergeant serving in several tours overseas and was a small arms training instructor for which he received numerous commendations and awards for service. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he worked for First United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. He later moved to California where he had a diverse background of construction pursuits. In 1995, Don moved with his wife, Paula back to Albuquerque where he retired and enjoyed time at the family ranch. Don was a caring and supportive person who enjoyed the rodeo, working in the yard, working at the ranch and visiting family. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd, NE. Immediately following the Memorial there will be a reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Donald at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019