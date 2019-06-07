Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Williams


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald R. Williams Obituary
Donald R. Williams



Donald Ray Williams, 78, a resident of Albuquerque was born on Tuesday, July 9, 1940 in Albuquerque, NM passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Paula R. Brockway MacKay-Williams; his parents, Carl R. Williams and Charlene E. Williams; and sister, Delores J. Broshious. Daughter, Susan Davis and her husband, Bruce; and Steven Williams and his wife, Barbara; along with five grandchildren survive him. Don was a career Air Force Master Sergeant serving in several tours overseas and was a small arms training instructor for which he received numerous commendations and awards for service. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he worked for First United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. He later moved to California where he had a diverse background of construction pursuits. In 1995, Don moved with his wife, Paula back to Albuquerque where he retired and enjoyed time at the family ranch. Don was a caring and supportive person who enjoyed the rodeo, working in the yard, working at the ranch and visiting family. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd, NE. Immediately following the Memorial there will be a reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Donald at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now