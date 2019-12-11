Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Reed McLaughlin. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Service 12:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Montano Chapel 1100 Montano Rd NW View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Reed McLaughlin







Donald Reed McLaughlin passed away on December 7, 2019. Don was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 6, 1938 to Alfred Reed McLaughlin and Anita Grace Squires McLaughlin. He was married to Linda Bertelson on June 15, 1962 in the Salt Lake City Mormon Temple. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; six children: Michael (Molly Hewitt), Mark (Nella), Heather Corn (Steve), David (Rebecca), Joseph (Anelia) and Bonnie Andersen; twenty grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a stepsister: Sharon King. All of his children graduated from college; two with Bachelor's degrees, two with Master's degrees, one with a Ph.D., and one with a Ph.D. and M.D. Four served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was proceeded in death by his father Reed in 1988, his stepfather of many years August Berg in 1999 and his mother Anita Berg in 2017. He taught in the Chemistry Department of the University of New Mexico for 38 years and subsequently for 10 years in the Computer Science Department. He spent many summers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and two summers working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL); also, a sabbatical at LLNL and a second sabbatical at UC Irvine. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, serving in many different capacities and as a Temple worker. His services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Montano Chapel, 1100 Montano Rd NW. Interment will be Monday, December 16th. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



