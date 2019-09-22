Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Shipsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Carl Shipsky











Donald Carl "Don" Shipsky (86) passed away on September 11, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in Albuquerque, NM, after a brief bout with cancer.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith V. Shipsky and his children, Michele Charette and Richard Grey. He is also survived by his stepsons, Scott and David Gordon and his cherished daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gordon. Don was a very special person who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He was a veteran, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a proud graduate of the University of Michigan (a die-hard maize and blue fan to the end). Don and Judith resided in Albuquerque since 2003.



There will be no service, but any memorials you would like to send should be referred to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE, Alb, NM 87111, or to the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, 2417 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.



Donald Carl ShipskyDonald Carl "Don" Shipsky (86) passed away on September 11, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in Albuquerque, NM, after a brief bout with cancer.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith V. Shipsky and his children, Michele Charette and Richard Grey. He is also survived by his stepsons, Scott and David Gordon and his cherished daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gordon. Don was a very special person who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.He was a veteran, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a proud graduate of the University of Michigan (a die-hard maize and blue fan to the end). Don and Judith resided in Albuquerque since 2003.There will be no service, but any memorials you would like to send should be referred to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE, Alb, NM 87111, or to the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, 2417 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close