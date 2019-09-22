Donald Carl Shipsky
Donald Carl "Don" Shipsky (86) passed away on September 11, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in Albuquerque, NM, after a brief bout with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith V. Shipsky and his children, Michele Charette and Richard Grey. He is also survived by his stepsons, Scott and David Gordon and his cherished daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gordon. Don was a very special person who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was a veteran, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a proud graduate of the University of Michigan (a die-hard maize and blue fan to the end). Don and Judith resided in Albuquerque since 2003.
There will be no service, but any memorials you would like to send should be referred to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE, Alb, NM 87111, or to the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, 2417 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019