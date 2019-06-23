Donald Terpak
Donald R. Terpak, Ltc, Ret., age 81, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his twin sister; a brother; his two children; and four grandchildren. Don was a Vietnam veteran with a 22 year accomplished military career.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at the Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. Interment will immediately follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Donald at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019