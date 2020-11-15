1/1
Donald Welty
Donald J. Welty





Donald Jerome Welty September 15, 1950 - November 11, 2020

Donald J. Welty of Westfield, NJ and Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved, beautiful wife of 49 years Virginia, daughters Melanie and Starr, grandchildren Amy and Scott, great-grandchildren Aurora and Atlas, and his companion of twenty years, his African grey parrot Neptune.

Don recently retired after a 17 year long career at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, NM. He was an avid geologist, master home chef, fisherman, swimmer, scuba diver, gardener, and inspiration to many. His legacy and adventures will carry on in the generations that follow and in the lives he has touched.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
